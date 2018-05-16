Regional Connector ‘Halfway There’ Celebration at JANM

A “Halfway There!” community celebration, presented by Metro Los Angeles, Metro Art Los Angeles and Metro Regional Connector, will be held on Saturday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo.

Take the Metro Gold Line to the Little Tokyo/Arts District Station and celebrate the construction progress of the Regional Connector Transit Project, which is 50 percent completed, with a free day of family fun, art-making, workshops, music, dance performances and more.

Live performances:

11 a.m.: DJ Rani de Leon (and throughout the day)

11:15 a.m.: Ukes for Little Tokyo

11:30 a.m.: U-Space (JACCC)

12 p.m.: Special guest speakers

1 p.m.: Capoeira Exchange Crew

1:45 p.m.: TaikoProject

Workshops:

Art Share L.A.

Audrey Chan, artist

Bender Yoga (11 a.m.; limited spots available; bring your own yoga mat)

Pearl C. Hsiung, artist

Self Help Graphics & Art-Barrio Mobile Art Studio

Sustainable Little Tokyo Bokashi Composting Project

TaikoProject

U-Space –Ukulele 101

Wayfinding Design Play

To RSVP, click here.

The Regional Connector will connect the Blue, Expo and Gold Lines via twin tunnels below Downtown Los Angeles. The tunnels will make light-rail trips to and through Downtown faster with far fewer transfers for most riders. The project is forecast to be completed by December 2021.