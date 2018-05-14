RNC Statement Celebrating APA Heritage Month

WASHINGTON – Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel released the following statement marking the beginning of Asian Pacific American (APA) Heritage Month:

“I encourage all Americans to join together to celebrate the rich cultures and diversity of Asian Pacific Americans. Asian Pacific American Heritage Month is a time to recognize the many contributions of these vibrant communities across America.

“Our Asian Pacific American leaders are some of the most dedicated and energized supporters of the Republican Party. These champions of the American dream are artists, entrepreneurs, scholars, and community leaders. We honor their culture and passion for our country, and we are grateful for the way they enrich our society.”

The RNC released a video in which young Republican Asian Pacific Americans are asked, “What’s the best part of your culture?” The speakers are Kush Desai, RNC research analyst; Michael Escoto, RNC solutions architect; Adi Sathi, RNC director of APA engagement; Sami Leonardo, RNC research analyst; John Kashuba, RNC assistant research director; Miki Carver, RNC APA press secretary; David Concepcion, RNC war room analyst; and Aaron Wong, RNC director of digital technology.