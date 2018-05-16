RIVERSIDE — Senryu Taiko presents “Godaiko — Five Greats” on Saturday, May 19, from 6 to 9 p.m. at UC Riverside University Theatre (Humanities 400), 900 University Ave. in Riverside. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Godai (五大) is a japanese philosophy on the creation of the universe formed by the five great elements: Earth (地), Water (水), Fire (火), Wind (風), and the Void (空). Earth represents foundation, Water fluidity, Fire energy, Wind freedom, and the Void the unknown. Godai not only symbolizes the structure of physical reality, but also Senryu Taiko’s individual characteristics.

Senryu is one of the earliest collegiate taiko groups formed in the United States. From its humble beginnings in basements with tires for drums, the group has grown in membership, repertoire, and reputation since 1998. Senryu combines traditional hand-made instruments with contemporary understanding of music, embraces the art of taiko as well as its versatility, and pushes forward with passion to perform and create songs anew. Senryu aims to spread Japanese culture and the art of taiko throughout UCR, the Riverside community, and the Inland Empire.

Free parking is available in Lot 6 on West Campus Drive

Tickets on sale at the University Theatre Box Office. $8 for students, $10 general, and $12 at the door. Box office hours are weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets may also be purchased online at: https://bit.ly/2qKe8BJ

For more information, email [email protected] or visit Senryu Taiko’s Facebook page.