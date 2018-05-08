Staged Reading of Play by Velina Houston

Tamlyn Tomita and Krista Marie Yu will star in a one-time, site-specific staged reading of “Kensington,” a play by Velina Hasu Houston, directed by Jon Lawrence Rivera, on Sunday, May 20, at 3:30 p.m. at Chado Tea Room, 369 E. First St. (at Alameda) in Little Tokyo.

How does one survive in a country you weren’t born in? In the U.S. and U.K., two female immigrants from Japan figure it out in different ways. Yoshimi, a poor student in Los Angeles, and her older sister Mai, an affluent diplomat’s wife in London, reunite after a ten-year estrangement. Yoshimi comes to rekindle their sisterhood while Mai comes to end it once and for all.

Presented by Playwrights’ Arena. Very limited seating. Ticket price includes full-service afternoon tea. RSVP online at: https://playwrightsarena.org/theater/kensington-afternoon-tea-and-theatre/

Tomita has extensive TV, film and stage credits and currently appears on the ABC drama “The Good Doctor.” Yu recently played Ken Jeong’s daughter on ABC’s “Dr. Ken.”

Houston is an internationally recognized playwright known for such works as “Tea,” “Calligraphy,” “Kokoro (True Heart),” and “Calling Aphrodite.” For more information, visit www.velinahasuhouston.com.