‘Accused of No Crime’ Exhibit at Glendale Library

GLENDALE — “Accused of No Crime: Japanese Incarceration in America” will be on view through July 8 at the Downtown Central Library’s ReflectSpace Gallery, 222 E. Harvard St. in Glendale.

Co-curated by Ara and Anahid Oshagan, the exhibit examines a massive civil rights violation committed in our own backyard by our own government — the “crimeless” imprisonment by the U.S. government of 120,000 men,women, and children of Japanese ancestry during World War II.

The artists in “Accused of No Crime” reflect on the historical context of the incarceration and consider its impact today. The exhibit weaves a deeply personal narrative of this dark history through art, archive, installation, and documentary film to highlight the stories of interned families and showcase artists who are descendants.

Featured artists are Masumi Hayashi, Mona Higuchi, Paul Kitagaki and Kevin Miyazaki. The exhibit includes archival images by Ansel Adams, Dorothea Lange and Clem Albers in addition to a ReflectSpace-commissioned documentary by filmmaker Avo Kambourian about the Glendale-based Yamada family, who were incarcerated at Poston in Arizona.

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Children’s Room closes at 8 p.m.); Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m.

Opening reception on Friday, June 1, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Shane Sato and Robert Horsting will discuss their book “The Go For Broke Spirit: Portraits of Courage” on Sunday, June 3, at 2 p.m.

“Citizen Tanouye,” a documentary that follows eight high school students as they search for clues to uncover the lost story of local World War II hero and Medal of Honor recipient Technical Sgt. Ted Tanouye of the highly decorated 442nd Regimental Combat Team, will be screened on Saturday, June 23, at 2 p.m. along with “Witness: American Heroes,” featuring the Nisei soldiers, the Tuskegee Airmen and the Navajo Code Talkers.

Supported by the California State Library’s Civil Liberties Public Education Program.

For more information, call (818) 548-2021 or visit: www.glendaleca.gov/government/departments/library-arts-culture/