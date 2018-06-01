‘Aloha by the Bay’ on June 16 in S.F.

SAN FRANCISCO — “Aloha by the Bay,” an annual benefit for the Nihonmachi Street Fair, will be held on Saturday, June 16, at 7 p.m. at the West Bay Conference Center, 1290 Fillmore St. in San Francisco.

This year’s concert will feature the Mākaha Sons with an opening performance by Aja Gample and performances by Halau Na Wai Ola. Your emcee for the evening: Bruddah Derrick DeMotta.

Like the Nihonmachi Street Fair, which has been celebrating diversity and community involvement for 45 years, the word “aloha” inspires one to interpret its meaning emotionally, personally, ever changing, and with a sense of pride. In the spirit of aloha, the Nihonmachi Street Fair began presenting the “Aloha by the Bay” music series as part its fundraising efforts to build friendship and showcase and bring together the many talented Hawaiian and local musicians.

“Aloha by the Bay” will pull the heartstrings of new and longtime fans of island music, and each music series is destined to be an unforgettable evening of music, escape, community, and of course, aloha.

General seating is $50. VIP tickets have sold out. For more information, go to www.alohabythebay.org.

This year’s Nihonmachi Street Fair will be held the weekend of Aug. 4-5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in San Francisco’s Japantown, Post Street between Laguna and Fillmore streets. For more information, visit www.nihonmachistreetfair.org.