Bazaar in Walnut Grove, Obon Festival in Visalia This Weekend

The following Obon-related events are happening in Northern and Central California this weekend.

• 64th Annual Benefit Bazaar on Saturday and Sunday, June 30-July 1, from 12 to 5 p.m. at Buddhist Church of Walnut Grove, 14105 Pine St. in Walnut Grove. Bakuhatsu Taiko Dan on Saturday; SBWA Ukettes on Sunday. Food and games. For more information, call (916) 776-1312 or visit www.walnutgrovebc.org or https://www.facebook.com/wgbcbazaar/?ref=br_rs.

• Obon Festival on Saturday, June 30, at Visalia Buddhist Church, 514 E. Center Ave. in Visalia. Dinner at 5 p.m.; Koru Taiko performance at 6:30 p.m.; Bon Odori at 7:30 p.m. The last dance practice will be held Thursday, June 28, from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, call (559) 732-5744 or visit http://visaliabuddhistchurch.org or https://www.facebook.com/VisaliaBuddhistTemple/.