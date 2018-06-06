Berry Delightful

It’s strawberry season, which means it’s time for Jim Nakano’s famed fresh strawberry donuts at Donut Man in Glendora.

May 22 was the 46th anniversary of the beloved donut shop, first opened by Nakano (pictured above, center) in 1972. Since then, Donut Man has become one of the most iconic culinary experiences in all of Southern California, featured on “Visiting … With Huell Howser.”

Other popular donuts are the foot-long Tiger Tails (pictured at right), and fresh peach donuts in the summertime. Donut Man, located at 915 E. Route 66 in Glendora, is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. (Photos by MIE ASO/Rafu Shimpo)