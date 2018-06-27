Bon Odori at Senshin on Saturday

Senshin Buddhist Temple, 1311 W. 37th St. in Los Angeles, will hold its annual Bon Odori on Saturday, June 30. The schedule is as follows:

4:30 p.m.: Hatsubon service for loved ones who have passed since the last Obon.

7 p.m.: Bon Odori, featuring dancers in yukata or happi coats and taiko accompaniment. Raffle drawing during intermission.

9 p.m. Omairi (prayer) in the Hondo (main hall). Sento Shogon, ritual with 1,000 oil lamps, outside. Nokotsudo (columbarium) will also be open.

10 p.m. Otoki (light meal after a memorial service) and Horaku (Buddhist music) performance by Kinnara Taiko.

For more information, call (323) 731-4617 or visit www.senshintemple.org.