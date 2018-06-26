‘Burai II’ Coming to Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA — “Even if I my body gets rotten, my soul shall live to take your life.”

“Burai II: The Swords of Sorrow,” written, directed and produced by Naoki Fujiyama, is coming to Edgemar Center for the Arts, 2437 Main St. in Santa Monica.

Showtimes: July 6 to 22; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. Performances are in English.

An action-packed ghost story of loyalty, corruption, honor, and injustice among the samurai and their younger sisters in 19th-century Japan. A chamberlain of the Matsugoe clan and master of Shintou Eigou style, Takeshige, is killed by Daiji, an executioner.

Takeshige’s enraged soul remains in this world to avenge his death through his younger sister, Kaede.

Cast: Hiro Matsunaga, Masa Kanome, Akiko Katagiri, Mai Kobayashi, Toshi Toda, Shiori Ideta, Yujiro Saga, Naoyuki Ikeda, Shinichiro Shimizu, Koji (Avery) Wada, Kyoko Okazaki. Sword fight choreographer: Tsuyoshi Abe. Sword trainer/coordinators: Tadahiro Nakamura and Masa Kanome.

Tickets are $25 online, $30 at the door. Go to www.edgemarcenter.org.

To see a trailer, click here.