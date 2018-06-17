Chu Applauds Publication of NPS’ AAPI Theme Study

WASHINGTON – In 2013, Interior Secretary Ken Salazar led the endeavor of developing a theme study focused on the historical and cultural contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in America.

On May 22, the U.S. Department of Interior hosted an event with Asian and Pacific Islander Americans in Historic Preservation to celebrate the completion of this publication, entitled “Finding a Path Forward: Asian American Pacific Islander National Historic Landmarks Theme Study,” which will serve as a guiding document to preserve AAPI cultural and historic sites of national significance.

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, released the following statement:

“At a time where America’s national monuments, preservation sites, and landmarks are under increased scrutiny, it is important now more than ever to protect and preserve areas that reflect and celebrate the diversity of America’s rich culture and history. That is why I am so proud to celebrate the much-anticipated publication of the National Park Service’s Asian American and Pacific Islander theme study during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

“The sites identified in this theme study reflect the rich history and cultural contributions of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, from historic temples and schools to World War II Japanese American confinement sites. They tell the tale of individual experiences that simply cannot be told in words, and memorialize specific times in history that shaped who we are as a nation.

“I commend the National Park Service, Dr. Franklin Odo, and all of the individuals involved in this multi-year effort to shed light on critical AAPI sites that are integral to our nation’s diverse history.”

“Finding a Path Forward: Asian American Pacific Islander National Historic Landmarks Theme Study” can be found on the National Park Service website at: www.nps.gov/subjects/tellingallamericansstories/asianpacificislanderthemestudy.htm