GLA JACL Scholarship and Chapter Fundraiser Dance

GARDENA — The Greater Los Angeles JACL will hold its annual Hana Uno Shepard Scholarship and Chapter Fundraiser Dance on Saturday, June 30, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Nakaoka Community Center, 1670 W. 162nd St. in Gardena.

The program will include a buffet of finger foods, introduction of scholarship recipients, and an opportunity drawing. Entertainment: exhibition dances by David Shinjo (DJ for the evening), Gira Nakamoto and the Monday Night Formation Team, and a song by GLA Co-president Kurt Ikeda.

Cost: $20 donation at the door. For more information, contact Miyako Kadogawa at (310) 839-1194 or Janet Okubo at (310) 835-7568.

In 2017, $3,000 in awards were presented to Kaylin Kawada, majoring in business administration and management at CSU Los Angeles; Kyle Kawashiri, majoring in biology at Santa Clara University; Chloe Masuda, health science/nutrition major at CSU Long Beach; Cole Masuno, architecture major at SCI-Arc (Southern California Institute of Architecture); and Sydney Smanpongse, sociology major at UC Irvine.