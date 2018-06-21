GVJCI’s Annual Summer Festival on June 23-24

GARDENA — The Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena, will hold its 2018 Matsuri on Saturday, June 23, from 12 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 24, from 12 to 6 p.m.

What you can look forward to:

– Delicious food like chicken banh mi bao, teriyaki chicken, corn, somen salad, lau lau, udon, andagi, okonomiyaki (new), tamales, and much more.

– Fun games like Yo-Yo Balloon, Duck Duck Duck, Line-A-Line, and Pitch Til U Win, plus bingo on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m.

– Entertainment from GVJCI’s own classes: hula, ukulele, martial arts (kendo, karate, naginata, Shorinji kempo, kyudo, judo), and taiko.

– Raffle drawing.

– White elephant sale, where you can get some fun stuff for cheap.

– Ondo dancing on Saturday at 5 p.m.

– Beer garden (must be 21+).

Stop by GVJCI’s office to buy pre-sale coupons to use at Matsuri. If you buy them before Matsuri, you’ll get 10 free raffle tickets with it.

The annual festival will also feature an arts and crafts sale, art and cultural displays, hands-on activities, and a plant sale.

Event sponsors include: Gold — King’s Hawaiian, Union Bank; Silver — Nikkei Credit Union; Bronze — Shin-Sen-Gumi, Kaji & Associates.

For more information, call (310) 324-6611, email [email protected] or go online to www.jci-gardena.org or www.facebook.com/GVJCI.