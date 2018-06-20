James Shigeta Solo Albums to Be Released on CD June 29

Stage Door Records will release James Shigeta’s solo albums “Scene One” and “We Speak the Same Language” on compact disc June 29.

Shigeta (1929-2014) is often cited as one of the most pioneering and groundbreaking actors of his generation, being the first Asian American actor to play leading roles in Hollywood. He is most known for his starring roles in films such as “Bridge to the Sun,” “The Crimson Kimono” (for which he won the 1960 Golden Globe Award for Most Promising Newcomer), “Flower Drum Song” and “Lost Horizon.”

In his later career, Shigeta is remembered for such films as “Midway” (1976), “Die Hard” (1988) and “Mulan” (1998).

Prior to his Hollywood film career, Shigeta enjoyed enormous success in Japan as a performer and recording artist. His Japanese interpretation of “Love Letters in the Sand” was reported to have sold over 2 million copies, then the all-time best-selling record in Japan.

Shigeta recorded his first solo album, “Scene One,” in 1960, a collection of standards and original songs with orchestrations and musical direction by Frank Sinatra’s regular arranger, Axel Stordahl.

Following the release of “Flower Drum Song” in 1961, the album “We Speak the Same Language” was issued in 1962.

As a bonus, one of Shigeta’s Japanese-language singles is included — his 1955 cover of “Tara’s Theme” from “Gone With The Wind.”

The release forms part of Stage Door’s Collector’s Series, a line of limited-edition CD products presented in the retro style of a miniature long-playing record. All Collector’s Series titles are limited to 500 units.