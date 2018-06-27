Japantown Reception for Mayor-Elect Breed

SAN FRANCISCO — The Japantown community will host a congratulatory reception for Mayor-Elect London Breed will be held on Monday, July 2, from 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. in the Sakura Room at Hotel Kabuki, 1625 Post St. (at Laguna).

Earlier this month, Breed won a special election to succeed Mayor Ed Lee, who died unexpectedly in December. She will be San Francisco’s first African American female mayor.

Breed serves as president of the Board of Supervisors and represents District 5, which includes Japantown as well as the Fillmore/Western Addition, Hayes Valley, Lower Haight, Haight-Ashbury, Alamo Square, North of Panhandle, Cole Valley, and Inner Sunset neighborhoods. She is a familiar face at Japantown community events.

Light refreshments will be served. RSVP to [email protected] by Friday, June 29. For more information, contact Sandy Mori at (415) 725-8337 or Grace Horikiri at (415) 867-1318.