Keeping Balanced

The main hall at the Ken Nakaoka Community Center in Gardena was filled to capacity for a health education seminar on fall prevention and balance presented on June 3 by Gardena Pioneer Project and the City of Gardena Senior Citizens’ Bureau. The speakers were Sharon Kato (left), physical therapist, and Ruth Kurihara, chief operating officer, of Atlantis Physical Therapy in Torrance, pictured below with Karen Uyekawa of Gardena Pioneer Project. In discussing the causes of falls, a frequent problem among seniors, and ways to prevent them, Kurihara and Kato said that certain types of exercise may strengthen muscles and bones, while other types of exercise are designed to improve one’s balance. Attendees received informational handouts and Japanese translation was provided.

Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo