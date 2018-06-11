Keiro Launches Grants Program with Focus on Social Isolation Among Older Adults

Keiro announced its 2018 Grants Program cycle, which will invest up to $250,000 to community-based organizations in Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties as an important component of Keiro’s strategy to advance the quality of life for Japanese American and Japanese older adults.

The program will prioritize programs and partnerships that reduce isolation among older adults.

Social isolation is a growing health epidemic that impacts more than 8 million older adults nationwide. It is defined as the state of complete or near-complete lack of contact between an individual and society. It differs from loneliness, which reflects a temporary lack of contact with other humans.

“In the aging field, social isolation is increasingly recognized as a serious threat to the health and well-being of older adults. One study equates it to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Keiro is addressing this pressing issue in part by partnering with organizations that are combating social isolation, to support our older adults and caregivers,” said Leona Hiraoka, Keiro president and CEO.

Selected through a competitive, community-based review process, the 2018 Grants Program will offer individual grants of up to $15,000 to qualified community-based organizations. The grants are designed to provide support to organizations looking to expand and continue services that increase social connectedness among older adults and caregivers. Proposals for program development, capital costs, capacity building, and general operating support will all be considered.

The proposal deadline for this year’s grants cycle is Aug. 31.

The goals of Keiro’s Grants Program are to:

• Enhance the quality of life of older adults and their caregivers in the Japanese American and Japanese community who are most in-need or vulnerable

• Reduce social isolation and loneliness among Japanese American and Japanese older adults

• Promote culturally sensitive, sustainable programs and services accessible to Japanese American and Japanese older adults

• Strengthen systems of support for older adults and their caregivers through local service providers, programs, and resources

This summer, Keiro will offer informational workshops in the community to discuss goals of the program, eligibility requirements, and guide prospective applicants through the application process.

Registration is required to attend a workshop. The schedule is as follows:

• Wednesday, June 13, at 2 p.m. at East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, 1203 W. Puente Ave., West Covina

• Monday, June 18, at 6 p.m. Venice Japanese Community Center, 12448 Braddock Dr., Los Angeles

• Saturday, June 23, at 10 a.m. at Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St., Little Tokyo

• Tuesday, June 26, at 4 p.m. at Los Angeles Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 E. First St., Little Tokyo

• Friday, June 29, at 10 a.m. at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave., Anaheim

• Tuesday, July 3, at 10 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St., Torrance

• Friday, July 6, at 12 p.m., online webinar

• Tuesday, July 24, at 11 a.m., online webinar

• Ventura County, TBA

For additional information regarding Keiro’s Grants Program, including the applications and guidelines, visit www.keiro.org/applying-for-grants or call (213) 873-5703.