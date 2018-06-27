Little Tokyo Community Open House at Centenary

Centenary United Methodist Church, 300 S. Central Ave. (at Third Street) in Little Tokyo, will present its Little Tokyo Community Open House and Skid Row-Kyo Public Ondo on Sunday, July 1, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The festival, which is free and open to the public, will start with a potluck-style lunch at 12:30 p.m. No need to bring food — just an appetite to share in fellowship and good times with community friends and neighbors. This is a indoor event, so don’t worry about the summer heat

Entertainment will include taiko, Japanese classical dance, minyo (folk) dance, karate, Mx’d Plate (Hawaiian fusion music), and open mic. There will be games with prizes for all ages.

Public ondo (Japanese festival dancing) will start at 3:15 p.m., with a second session at 4 p.m. The first session will include an “Ondo Cash Dance” in which a participant will have an opportunity to win a $100 cash prize.

This event, which has taken place annually for the last six years, is Centenary’s way of thanking the community for all of its support for the church’s missions.

Centenary will be collecting bottled water for its Skid Row neighbors. Drop off any size bottled water or bring a case — all quantities greatly appreciated. Packaged snack foods will also be gladly accepted and distributed.

Skid Row-Kyo Mission, a non-religious, nonprofit fellowship group based out of Centenary, is where the spirit and culture of Little Tokyo, the creativity, imagination and inspiration of the Arts District, and the compassion and humanity of Skid Row intersect, bringing the three communities together in harmony, solidarity and unity.

Limited pay parking available at event location.

For more information, call (213) 617-9097 or visit www.centenarydtla.org.