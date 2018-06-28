Movie Academy Invites Record 928 For Diversified Membership

RAFU WIRE SERVICES

In its ongoing mission to diversify membership, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday that it has invited a record-breaking 928 new members.

This is the third year in a row that the institution has broken its own record; last year, it set a new high-water mark by inviting 774 new members.

Among the actors newly invited to the Academy are Ken Jeong, Mindy Kaling, Takeshi Kaneshiro, Kim Min-Hee, Andy Lau, Olivia Munn, Issei Ogata, Kal Penn, Randall Park, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa and Benedict Wong.

Directors invited to join the new class include Hong Sang-soo, Bela Tarr, Leon Ichaso, Wanuri Kahiu, Justin Simien, Aisling Walsh, Craig Gillespie and Luca Guadagnino.

The potential new members’ class, representing 59 countries, is 49 percent female, and 38 percent are persons of color, according to the Academy.

Nine of the branches — actors, casting directors, costume designers, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup artists and hair stylists, producers and public relations — invited more women than men this year.

The organization that hands out the Oscars each year has promised to tailor its membership to include more women, racial minorities and international artists.