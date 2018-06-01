Nakayoshi to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO — Nakayoshi is an organization of young professionals, recent college grads and young adults in the Bay Area looking to get involved with the Japanese American and Asian Pacific American community.

“For 10 years, we have created consistent social and volunteer programs for the community,” said a spokesperson for the group, which is part of the JACL’s Northern California-Western Nevada-Pacific District. “Join us at our 10th anniversary celebration as we look to the past and to the future for another 10 years of community activation and engagement.”

The event will take place Saturday, June 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the MIS (Military Intelligence Service) Historic Learning Center, 640 Mason St. in the Presidio of San Francisco. Learn about the MIS soldiers who made peace using language, share food, chat it up with old/new friends, and dance — all under the picturesque night sky and Golden Gate Bridge.

Tickets are $50 ($10 MIS exhibit admission fee included). Must be 21+. Cocktail attire suggested.

For more information, visit http://nakayoshi.org or www.facebook.com/nakayoshiyoungprofessionals.