Obon Celebrations in Reedley, Sebastopol, Seaside, Sacramento

The following Obon celebrations will take place the weekend of July 7-8 in Northern and Central California.

• Obon Festival at Reedley Buddhist Church, 2035 15th St. in Reedley, on Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. Info: (559) 638-2146, www.reedleybc.org

Vendors include Yoshi’s chicken bowls and beef sticks, Lolo’s shaved ice, BWA’s somen, Jr. YBA’s mochi ice cream. Dancing begins at 8 p.m., featuring Fresno Gumyo Taiko. Tanabata will also be celebrated; make a wish and hang it on the tree. Hatsubon service at 10 a.m. with guest speaker Rev. Alan Sakamoto. Final dance practices on Tuesday, July 3, and Thursday, July 5, at 6:30 p.m.

• Chicken Teriyaki & Bazaar at Enmanji Buddhist Temple, 1200 Gravenstein Hwy. in Sebastopol, on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Info: (707) 823-2252, www.enmanjibuddhisttemple.org

Teriyaki chicken dinner plate, including potato salad, rice, and tea or coffee, for $13. Drive-through pick-up of boxed dinners opens at 8 a.m. Bonsai, handicrafts, raffle. On the outdoor stage: Bay Area Miyake Taiko at 11 a.m.; DeLeon Judo Club at 11:30 a.m.; Ensohza Minyoshu (folk music and dance) at 12:30 p.m.; Sonoma County Taiko at 1:30 p.m.; Takemusu Aikido of Sebastopol at 2:30 p.m.; Kevin Village Stone (Native flute and guitar) at 3:30 p.m.

• Obon Festival at Monterey Peninsula Buddhist Temple, 1155 Noche Buena St. in Seaside, on Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. Info: (831) 372-8181, www.montereybuddhist.org

Food choices include tempura prepared by chefs from local Japanese restaurants, sushi, beef teriyaki, udon, kushi katsu, gyoza, strawberry shortcake and ice cream. Gluten-free chicken karaage will be available this year. Entertainment: Shorinji Kempo, 12:15 p.m.; Aikido of Monterey, 1 p.m.; Bojuka Ryu/Botan Joshi Judo Kai, 2 p.m.; Shinsho Mugen Daiko, 3 p.m. Demonstrations: Tai chi and tea ceremony, 12:30 p.m.; bonsai, 1:30 p.m.; ikebana and tea ceremony, 2:30 p.m. Introduction to Buddhism at 2 p.m.; Obon service with Rev. Jay Shinseki at 3:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to dance during Bon Odori at 4 p.m. Over 100 raffle prizes will be awarded, including the $2,000 grand prize. Plus games, bonsai and ikebana exhibits, Japanese goods and crafts for sale.

• Obon Festival at Florin Buddhist Church, 7235 Pritchard Rd. in Sacramento, on Sunday from 3 to 9:30 p.m. Info: (916) 383-1831, http://florinbuddhist.org/

Enjoy an evening with taiko, Obon dancing and delicious food such as snow cones, chicken bowls and Spam musubi. Don’t forget to participate in a raffle for a chance to win fabulous prizes. Performance by Sacramento Taiko Dan at 6 p.m. Bon Odori begins at 6:30 p.m. Obon/Hatsubon service at 3 p.m. with guest speaker Rev. Matthew Hamasaki. Obon memorial cemetery visitations on Saturday at Elder Creek, 9 a.m.; Sacramento Memorial, 9:30 am.; East Lawn, 10:30 a.m. Final dance practices on Tuesday, July 3, and Thursday, July 5, at 7 p.m.