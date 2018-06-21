Obon Festivities in Northern California This Weekend

Obon will be celebrated the weekend of June 23 and 24 at the following Northern California temples affiliated with Buddhist Churches of America. Note: Some temples hold their bazaars/carnivals and Bon Odori on different dates.

• Obon Bazaar on Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 9 p.m. at Buddhist Church of Lodi, 23 N. Stockton St. in Lodi. Bon Odori on Sunday at 7 p.m. Bingo, exhibits, live entertainment, Japanese food (tempura sale starts at 3 p.m.), raffle. Info: (209) 368-5589, www.lodibuddhist.org

• Annual Bazaar on Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 8 p.m. at San Mateo Buddhist Temple, 2 S. Claremont St. in San Mateo. Food, games, bingo, prizes, silent auction, plant sale, AACP Bookstore. San Mateo Taiko both days at 4 p.m. Artwork by Shoma Adams, Ryoma Adams, Karen Chiguchi, Sara Chiguchi, Fumie Hiramine-Ly, Marie Hiramine-Ly, Kate Sato, Phoebe Taylor, Kaylie Wong. Info: (650) 342-2541, www.sanmateobuddhisttemple.org

• Vacationland Carnival and Bazzar on Saturday from 3 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 7 p.m. at Buddhist Temple of Alameda, 2325 Pacific Ave. in Alameda. Bingo, games for kids, silent auction, raffle drawing for $5,000, food (sushi, udon, tempura, tamales, curry rice, teriyaki chicken, hot dogs, hamburgers, kuri manju, root beer floats). Info: (510) 522-524, www.btoa.org

For a list of Obon events at BCA temples, visit: http://www.buddhistchurchesofamerica.org/obon-and-bazaar-schedule/