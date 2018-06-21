Orange County Bonsai Society Show This Weekend

ANAHEIM — The Orange County Bonsai Society will hold its 53rd annual show and sale on Saturday and Sunday, June 23-24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave. in Anaheim.

Demonstrations will be given by David Nguy on Saturday at 1 p.m. and Frank Goya on Sunday at 1 p.m.

“We look forward to seeing all of you as well as your families and friends,” said Dan Murphy, who is organizing the show with Ken Schlothan and Mike Walsh. “I have had the opportunity to view some of the trees to be displayed and I encourage all of you to stop in and get a look at some truly magnificent examples of the artistry that is bonsai.”

Free admission and parking. There will be vendors on site and raffles for prizes.

The next club meeting will be held on Sunday, July 22, from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit http://ocbonsai.org.