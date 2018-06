SAN FRANCISCO — The 2018 SF Aloha Run will be held on Sunday, Sept. 23, at scenic Crissy Field, Presidio of San Francisco.

Proceeds support the children and youth services of Japanese Community Youth Council and college scholarships.

The event includes a 5K, 10K, Keiki Run, Tot Trot, Dog Jog, and aloha festivities.

Registration opens July 1. Save $10 when registering in July.

For more information, call (415) 202-7946, email [email protected] or visit www.sfaloharun.org.