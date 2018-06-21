Restoring an Icon



Myisha Arellano, a restorationist with Social and Public Art Resources Center (SPARC), works to clean “Home Is Little Tokyo” at Japanese Village Plaza on Central Avenue on Wednesday. The mural, which depicts scenes of Japanese American history, was vandalized on June 10. Irvin Centeno of SPARC said the mural should be restored within the next couple of days and he praised the local community for working swiftly to address the graffiti tagging. “Consistency helps out a lot. It shows you care for it.” The mural was completed in 2015 with major support from the city’s Office of Community Beautification, Community Redevelopment Agency, Little Tokyo Service Center, Little Tokyo Community Council, JVP Investment Inc., and Fugetsu-do. “We’re relieved that it will be fixed by Obon season,” said Yasue Katsuragi, LTSC community organizer.

Photo by MARIO G. REYES/Rafu Shimpo