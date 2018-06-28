South Bay Scholars

The Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute’s 2018 Matsuri, held June 23-24, opened with the presentation of scholarships. This year’s recipients are: Gardena Valley JACL Scholarship — Jasmine Baba (front, left), Mira Costa High School, who will attend UC Irvine; Gary Hori Memorial Scholarship — Brenda Fernandez (front, right), North High School, who will attend El Camino College; Gardena Valley Gardeners Association Legacy Scholarship — Emily Matsui (not pictured), West High School, who will attend El Camino College. Also pictured are GVJCI representatives (from left) Charles Oyagi, president; Lawrence Hada, board member; and Alison Kochiyama, executive director. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

