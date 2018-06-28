Spencer Shin Named Eagle Scout

SAN MARINO — Spencer Yoshikazu Shin, a member of Boy Scout Troop 359 in San Marino, received the rank of Eagle Scout on June 2 in a ceremony held at San Marino Community Church.

Spencer joined the troop in 6th grade while attending Huntington Middle School. As a Boy Scout, he has held several leadership positions, including patrol leader, quartermaster and Leave No Trace. He earned a total of 23 merit badges and camped for 26 nights. His favorite camping trip was to Camp Cherry Valley.

For his Eagle project, Spencer refurbished a large multi-purpose room used for after-school and preschool programs for the Little Tokyo Service Center. It required painting a 1,300-square-foot room, as well as building two new cubbies.

Spencer also volunteered with LTSC, mentoring students and helping with the fundraising campaign for the Budokan sports center. He has enjoyed participating in the Japanese American community by playing basketball for the Monterey Park Mustangs and Yonsei Basketball teams, as well as participating in the Kizuna and Rising Stars programs.

Spencer is a junior at Polytechnic School in Pasadena, where he is part of the Global Scholars program. He has traveled to Nicaragua and Beijing as part of Poly’s Global Initiatives Program. He was selected as a representative for the Student Diversity Leadership Conference, as well as the Asian Pacific Youth Leadership Project. He has played on Poly’s basketball and fencing teams over the past three years, and served as a student ambassador.

Spencer is the son of David and Sandy Shin. He also has a younger brother, Trevor, who is a life scout in Troop 359.