Straight Outta Little Tokyo 3 Mixes Partying with Purpose

Supporters of Terasaki Budokan will bring Southern California into Little Tokyo for a night of ’90s R&B and hip-hop on Saturday, June 16, from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple.

Truly a grassroots effort, Straight Outta Little Tokyo 3 (SOLT3) aims to showcase the music and culture that defines a generation that grew up during the hip-hop movement while raising awareness and funds for Terasaki Budokan.

Terasaki Budokan is a multi-purpose facility under construction in Little Tokyo. As a project of Little Tokyo Service Center, its purpose is to provide a place where youth, families and seniors can recreate. It will also provide opportunities to connect visitors to the Japanese American culture and vibrant Little Tokyo.

Straight Outta Little Tokyo 3 promises to entertain with an eclectic mix of artists. Headlining the event is R&B platinum recording artists Troop. Also on the entertainment list are internationally renowned TaikoProject; singer/songwriter Jules Aurora; the multi-talented Paul Dateh; hip-hop artist, poet and activist Jason Chu; and trilingual rapper Kaze Jones.

There will be live bands, Ho’opala, Kokoro and Elemental Funk. Last but not least, SOLT3 will feature DJs from back in the day who drew thousands of people out to clubs and had followers from all over Hawaii and the West Coast.

Straight Outta Little Tokyo 3 will showcase hip-hop’s broad cultural reach from graffiti art to music and apparel. Food will be provided by Ji-Chan’s, Shakas, Cafe Dulce and Tokyo Doggie Style. Tickets and merchandise can be purchased online at www.TerasakiBudokan.org/SOLT3. $25 presale tickets will end on Thursday, June 14, at midnight. At the door, ticket prices will be $30. Doors open at 6 p.m. Parking information will be updated on the website the week of the event.

Straight Outta Little Tokyo is made possible by a variety of sponsors and community partners. Leading the pack is ABC’s “Fresh Off the Boat,” courtesy of Executive Producer Melvin Mar. Special guests include legendary Japanese American basketball player Wataru Misaka (the first person of color to play in the NBA), NBA great Michael “Coop” Cooper and Los Angeles City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson.