Summer Festival at Storrier Stearns

PASADENA — To celebrate the freedom and joy that summer can bring – especially for children – Storrier Stearns Japanese Garden, 270 Arlington Dr. in Pasadena, will host a special Summer Festival on Sunday, June 24, with activities for all the family, including several arts and craft stations, children’s games, kids’ taiko and singing performances at 11 a.m. and a concert of Tsugaru shamisen at 2 p.m.

There will be a raffle to win and a prize for the first person who spots Midori the turtle. There will also be a rice-ball making booth from 12 to 2 p.m. – so come for lunch and stay for the afternoon. A docent tour is offered at 11 a.m.

The garden is open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the last Sunday of each month. Closed on holidays.

Reservations are necessary (morning arrival, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or afternoon arrival, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.) as the garden often sells out on the last Sunday. The cost is $7.50 online (children 12 and under are free), $10 at the gate if walk-ins are allowed. Members receive complimentary admission for two. Reservations close the day before at 5 p.m. No refunds.

The garden is wheelchair-accessible. No pets allowed. Open rain or shine.

For more information, call (626) 399-1721, email [email protected] or visit www.japanesegardenpasadena.com.