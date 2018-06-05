Troy Taira Appointed to Board of Parole Hearings

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Jerry Brown on May 30 announced that Troy Taira, 58, of Alameda has been appointed to the Board of Parole Hearings, where he was a commissioner from 2016 to 2017.

Taira has been an administrative law judge at the California Public Utilities Commission since 2018. He served as special assistant inspector general at the California Office of the Inspector General from 2013 to 2015 and administrative law judge at the California Office of Administrative Hearings from 2012 to 2013 and from 2009 to 2011. He served as a prosecutor and staff counsel for the U.S. Coast Guard from 1992 to 2009.

Taira was a defense attorney in the Fresno County Public Defender’s Office from 1991 to 1992. He served in the U.S. Navy Reserve from 1988 to 1992. Taira earned a Juris Doctor degree from UC Davis School of Law.

This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $147,778. Taira is a Democrat.