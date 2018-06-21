West Covina Obon at ESGVJCC

West Covina Buddhist Temple’s 2018 Obon Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 23, from 2 to 9 pm. at the East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, 1203 W. Puente Ave. in West Covina.

Delicious traditional foods of chicken teriyaki, sushi, somen, gyoza as well as our popular chow mein, Asian chicken salads, tamales, shave ice and delicious desserts and fun games for kids of all ages. Martial arts demonstrations and traditional Japanese dance and taiko performances throughout the day.

Manto-e (remembrance lantern) service starts at 6:30 p.m., with Obon dancing following at 7 p.m.

For more information, call (626) 689-1040, email [email protected] or visit www.livingdharma.org or http://facebook.com/westcovinabuddhisttemple.