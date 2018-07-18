Asian American Stand-Up Series ‘Comedy InvAsian’ to Stream Exclusively on Hulu

Margin Films announced that the first season of the first Asian American stand-up television series, “Comedy InvAsian,” produced by Koji Steven Sakai, Quentin Lee and Viva Pictures’ Victor Elizalde, will stream on Hulu exclusively in North America on Aug. 1.

Created by Sakai and Lee and directed by Lee, “Comedy InvAsian” features the nation’s top and unique Asian American comedians each performing a one-hour special.

The first season features veteran Laugh Factory comedian and Kollaboration founder Paul Kim; young Japanese American comedian Atsuko Okatsuka (Comedy Central Asia, Disoriented Comedy, Laughing Skull Comedy Festival); gay Chinese Canadian Broadway musical YouTube sensation Kevin Yee (“Mary Poppins Broadway,” Blue Whale Comedy Festival, Quincy Jones’ boy band Youth Asylum); veteran Filipino American comedian Joey Guila (Showtime, Filipino Kingz of Comedy Tour); transgender Vietnamese American comedian Robin Tran; and veteran Japanese American comedian and actress Amy Hill (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “The Great Indoors,” “All-American Girl”).

“We are thrilled and honored to have our first season of ‘Comedy InvAsian’ being launched on Hulu,” said Lee. “‘Comedy InvAsian’ is particularly relevant in this era of #metoo and Donald Trump. It will showcase to the world how diverse we Asian Americans actually are.”

On Friday, July 20, at 7:45 p.m., there will be a launch party and show for “Comedy InvAsian” with special guest headliner Bobby Lee featuring PK, Tran, Okatsuka, Yee and Eli Nicolas at The Laugh Factory, 8001 Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles. Email [email protected] by Thursday, July 19, for guest list.

“Comedy InvAsian” is the first co-production between Sakai’s Little Nalu Pictures and Lee’s Margin Films, which was formed in 1996 to produce Lee’s first feature, “Shopping for Fangs,” co-starring John Cho and co-directed by Justin Lin, which is currently streaming on Amazon Instant Video (http://shoppingforfangs.com).

In addition, Margin Films will release Lee’s web series/feature documentary “Gay Hollywood Dad,” which will world-premiere in New York as part of the International Asian American Film Festival on Aug. 2 (https://aaiff.org/2018/films/gay-hollywood-dad) and will be released via Amazon Instant Video on Aug. 3.

“Comedy InvAsian” trailer on YouTube: https://youtu.be/r3_MT-Lztgg