Cold Tofu Show in Pasadena

PASADENA — “Cold Tofu Makes $t#ff Up!” will be presented on Sunday, July 29, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Carrie Hamilton Theatre, 39 S. El Molino Ave. in Pasadena.

See the performing cast of Cold Tofu perform made-up scenes, songs and games. They may even ask you to come up on stage to join them.

Starring Doreen Calderon, Jully Lee, Michael C. Palma, Peter Pasco, and Victoria Tate; featuring special guest performers Shannon Wong and Howard Ho with musician Allen Simpson.

Also featuring performances by Stinky Tofu starring Brian Sniegowski, Carin Chea, Gary Calvin, and Julio Urquidi.

Admission ($12) includes free ticket for opportunity drawing. Lots of great raffle prizes available — swag bags, gift bags, gift cards, fine wine and a one-year membership to the Japanese American Community and Cultural Center.

Street parking and nearby pay lots. Tickets: https://coldtofumakesstuffup.brownpapertickets.com/

Cold Tofu is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is dedicated to promoting diverse images of Asian Americans through comedy and developing multiethnic talent through education and performance. www.coldtofu.com