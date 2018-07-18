Community Meeting on Japantown Peace Plaza Vision Plan

SAN FRANCISCO — A community meeting on the Japantown Peace Plaza Vision Plan will be held on Tuesday, July 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Issei Memorial Hall of the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, 1840 Sutter St. in Japantown.

The vision plan is a community-driven process for the future of Japantown’s central public space that builds on the site’s legacy. Community-supported studies completed so far will serve as the basis to inform the plaza’s potential for the next generation as an integral part of this neighborhood, the city and region.

For updates and surveys, visit http://bit.ly/peaceplazasf.

Direct questions or comments to Rec & Park Project Manager Mike DeGregorio at (415) 581-2575 or [email protected] For ADA accommodations, call Lucas Tobin at the Inclusion Center, (415) 206-1229, at least 72 hours in advance.