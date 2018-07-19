Gardena Buddhist Church Honors 2018 Graduates

GARDENA — Gardena Buddhist Church honored its high school and college graduates on June 17.

Graduates and their schools were: Conner Kurahashi, West Torrance High School; Tyler Morimoto, Torrance High School; Kai Munekata, Torrance High School; and Sara Takeda, North Torrance High School.

College graduates recognized were: Cherie Morimoto, University of Southern California; Ryan Nation, California State University, Fullerton; and Grant Uyemura, University of St. Augustine for Health Science.

Photos by Brian Imada