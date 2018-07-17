Guadalupe Obon Festival Set for July 22

SANTA MARIA — Guadalupe Buddhist Church will hold its 2018 Obon Festival on Sunday, July 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell St. in Santa Maria.

Obon is an annual Buddhist event held to commemorate one’s ancestors. It is believed that each year during Obon, the ancestors’ spirits return to this world in order to visit their relatives.

This festival is open to people of all ages and will feature bonsai, martial arts demonstrations, taiko drumming, and a raffle (tickets are $5 each), with the highlight being the Obon dancing, which all are welcome to participate in.

Traditional Japanese food as well as some local favorites such as udon, sushi, teriyaki chicken dinner ($10), kushiyaki, wontons, and strawberry shortcake will be available for your enjoyment.

There will be a free, fun interactive arts and crafts area for the kids with everything from origami to face-painting, along with handmade items for purchase.

The church works with volunteers from the community to help put this festival together. You can help with cooking, making sushi, making signs and so much more. It’s a great way to give back, make new friends and learn more about the Santa Maria Japanese community and the Guadalupe Buddhist Church.

For more information, call (805) 343-1053 or visit www.guadalupebuddhistchurch.org.