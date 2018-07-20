Gudetama Coming to Little Tokyo

Come to Sanrio Japanese Village in Little Tokyo for a special appearance by everyone’s favorite lazy egg, Gudetama.

Make a purchase of $50 or more and reserve a spot to meet and receive an autographed drawing by the creator of Gudetama from Sanrio Tokyo. Reservations for this exclusive opportunity will be available at Sanrio Japanese Village starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 21, until timeslots are filled.

Gudetama appearance from 12 to 4 p.m.; artist autographs from 3 to 5 p.m.

The store is located at 115 Japanese Village Plaza Mall. For more information, call (213) 626-3110 or visit www.sanrio.com.

This event is part of Delicious Little Tokyo (www.golittletokyo.com/delicious), a daylong series of giveaways, demonstrations, hands-on workshops and tastings.