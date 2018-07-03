JCCH President/Executive Director Announces Retirement

HONOLULU – The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii (JCCH) announced June 26 that President and Executive Director Carole Hayashino will retire from her position by the end of the year.

Hayashino has served for the past 6½ years and manages the programs, operations, facilities and staff of the center.

“It’s been quite a journey,” said Hayashino. “I am grateful to have served under the leadership of a selfless board of directors and the opportunity to work with a team of talented staff, passionate volunteers and community partners.

“I’m proud of our many accomplishments from preserving Honouliuli as a national monument, rediscovering the World War II incarceration history of Japanese in Hawaii, updating our historical exhibit to include the Ellison Onizuka Remembrance Collection, improving the facilities, expanding our educational and cultural programs, producing publications and films, to more recently welcoming the imperial family and celebrating the Gannenmono, the first Japanese immigrants to Hawaii.

“It’s truly been an honor to serve as the JCCH president and executive director.”

“We are grateful for Carole’s years of service and for her many contributions to advance the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii,” said Christine Kubota, outgoing chair of the JCCH Board of Directors. “Carole has been a strong leader, manager, and effective spokesperson. JCCH is on course and well positioned for continued success in the coming years.”

Hayashino will remain at the center until a successor is chosen to ensure a seamless transition. The Board of Directors will launch a nationwide search for a new president in early July.

Ken Hayashida, JCCH board chair-elect and Search Committee chair, said, “We look forward to finding a passionate leader to build upon the momentum and continue to grow our legacy.”

The complete job announcement was posted on the JCCH website on July 2.

JCCH, a nonprofit organization, strives to strengthen Hawaii’s diverse community by educating present and future generations in the evolving Japanese American experience in Hawaii. Founded on May 28, 1987, the center has nearly 5,000 members and annually connects to more than 50,000 residents and visitors through its programs and events.

The center features the Okage Sama De: I Am What I Am Because of You historical museum, the Ellison Onizuka Remembrance Collection, the Honouliuli National Monument – JCCH Education Center, the Tokioka Heritage Resource Center, the Kenshikan martial arts dōjō, the Seikōan Japanese teahouse, and a gift shop.

For more information, call (808) 945-7633, email [email protected] or visit the website at www.jcch.com.