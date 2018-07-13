CULVER CITY — A launch party for “Heroine’s Journey” (DAW Books) by Sarah Kuhn will be held on Saturday, July 14, at 7 p.m. at The Ripped Bodice Bookstore, 3806 Main St. in Culver City.

“I am beyond thrilled to launch ‘Heroine’s Journey,’ the third book in my Heroine series, at one of my favorite bookstores in the world, The Ripped Bodice!” said Kuhn. “And doubly thrilled because this book has an extra special connection to the store — the cover model for Pancake, the heroic dog in the book, was none other than store dog, Fitzwilliam Waffles!

“And then triply thrilled because we will once again have some very special guests — host Keiko Agena, featured readers Will Choi, Liz Ho, and Jessica Lu, and treats by justJENN designs! I cannot wait! Please join me! And bring friends!”

To RSVP and order books, visit www.therippedbodicela.com.

In this follow-up to “Heroine Worship” and “Heroine Complex,” Bea Tanaka joins her sister, Evie, and diva Aveda Jupiter in their quest to free San Francisco from its demon portal problem

If there’s one thing Beatrice never wanted to be, it’s normal. But somehow, her life has unfolded as a series of “should haves.” Her powers of emotional projection should have made her one of the most formidable superheroes of all time. And she should have been allowed to join her older sister as a full-fledged protector of San Francisco, pulverizing the city’s plethora of demon threats.

But Evie and her superheroing partner, Aveda, insist on seeing Bea as the impulsive, tempestuous teenager she used to be – even though she’s now a responsible adult. And that means Bea is currently living a thoroughly normal life. She works as a bookstore lackey, hangs out with best friends Sam Fujikawa and Leah Kim, and calms her workplace’s more difficult customers. Sure, she’s not technically supposed to be playing with people’s mental states. But given the mundanity of her existence, who can blame her?

When a mysterious being starts communicating with Bea, hinting at an evil that’s about to overtake the city, she seizes the opportunity, hoping to turn her “should haves” into the fabulous heroic life she’s always wanted. But gaining that life may mean sacrificing everything – and everyone – she holds dear.

Kuhn also wrote “The Ruby Equation” for the comics anthology “Fresh Romance” and the romantic comedy novella “One Con Glory,” which earned praise from io9 and USA Today and is in development as a feature film.

Her articles and essays on such topics as geek girl culture, comic book continuity, and Sailor Moon cosplay have appeared in Uncanny Magazine, Apex Magazine, AngryAsianMan.com, IGN.com, Back Stage, The Hollywood Reporter, StarTrek.com, Creative Screenwriting, and the Hugo-nominated anthology “Chicks Dig Comics.”

In 2011, she was selected as a finalist for the CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment) New Writers Award.

You can visit her at http://heroinecomplex.com or on Twitter: @sarahkuhn.