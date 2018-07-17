Long Beach Bon Odori on July 21

LONG BEACH — Long Beach Buddhist Church will hold its Obon Odori Festival on Saturday, July 21, from 3 to 10 p.m. at 2360 Santa Fe Ave. in Long Beach.

The festival will feature ondo dancing, taiko, food (including shave ice), crafts (including candy sculpting), and a rummage sale.

Obon and Hatsubon services will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Names are being accepted for the Manto Kuyo (thousand lanterns) service for departed families, regardless of cultural or religious background. Email [email protected]

The last dance practice will be held on Thursday, July 19, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Last year, the Bon Odori Committee and many volunteers worked hard to bring back the Bon Odori Festival after a 47-year absence. The goal is to ensure that the spirit of Japanese Buddhism and local belief inherited through the immigrants be shared so that the festival is about much more than good music, food and dance.

For more information, call (562) 426-4014 or visit www.longbeachbuddhistchurch.us.