New Musical to Be Showcased at GVJCI

GARDENA — “The Upcyclers,” a new original musical, will be performed on Sunday, July 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, Nisei Veterans Memorial Hall, 1964 W. 162nd St., Gardena.

Fun for the whole family, “The Upcyclers” follows a group of young friends who band together for a super mission to make their resources go far to save their family’s restaurant. “The Upcyclers” are inspirational young people who realize their true potential to harness the power of the planet to unlock super-skills, transforming their lives, their community and the world.

These green heroes are coming to the Gardena Valley JCI to lead a musical workshop to tell their story and make an exciting craft everyone can take home.

Creators Daniel Sugimoto and Julia Lisa have an extensive background in children’s theater.

Bring an old T-shirt to create your very own Upcycled reusable tote bag. T-shirt will be available to purchase at the event while supplies last. Great for all ages. Cost: $10 for admission, plus $5 for optional T-shirt.

Questions can go to [email protected] or (310) 324-6611. Interested registrants can sign up at the GVJCI office or online at jci-gardena.org.