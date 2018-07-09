No J-Pop Summit This Year

SAN FRANCISCO — The J-Pop Summit Team has issued the following statement:

“We regret to inform you that we have decided not to host our J-Pop Summit this year due to unforeseen circumstances in regards to our festival venue. We will still present Japan Film Festival of San Francisco at New People in Japantown this fall, and details will be announced very soon.

“Thank you very much for your continued support.”

J-Pop Summit, hosted by Superfrog Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is a Japanese cultural festival held since 2009 in San Francisco. By introducing the latest in Japanese music, fashion, film, art, games, tech-innovations, anime, food, as well as niche subcultures, the festival has become a landing platform for new trends from Japan.

For more information, visit www.j-pop.com.