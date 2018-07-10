‘No More Concentration Camps’

A contingent of Japanese American activists gathered in Little Tokyo on June 30 and joined thousands who flooded the streets of Downtown Los Angeles to decry the Trump Administration’s policy of separating children and their parents caught trying to enter the U.S. at the Mexico border. Most families have yet to be reunited. Across the country, Japanese Americans who were incarcerated by the government during World War II, and their descendants, are speaking out about their experiences in concentration camps, in some cases separated from their husbands and fathers for years after the FBI picked up Issei community leaders immediately after Pearl Harbor. Speakers at the L.A. rally included Mayor Eric Garcetti, Sen. Kamala Harris, Rep. Maxine Waters, model Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend. More than 700 protests were planned nationwide. (Photo courtesy Carrie Morita)

