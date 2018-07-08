Obon and Summer Festivals in Northern, Central California

The following Obon and summer festivals will be held in Northern and Central California on the weekend of July 14-15. Note: Some temples hold their Bon Odori and bazaars on separate weekends.

• 56th Annual Japanese Bazaar at Southern Alameda County Buddhist Church, 32975 Alvarado Niles Rd., Union City, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Food includes chicken teriyaki, gyoza, udon, sushi, manju, teri-burgers, teri-dogs, corn on the cob, shave ice. Entertainment, exhibits, demonstrations: O-Nami Taiko, kendo, Japanese dance, hula, ikebana, bonsai. Plus Buddhism mini-lecture, boutique and crafts, bookstore, bingo, kids’ games. Info: (510) 471-2581, [email protected], www.sacbc.org

• Summer Festival Bazaar at Konko Church of San Francisco, 1909 Bush St., San Francisco, on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Food includes barbecue spare ribs, baked goods, award-winning beef and veggie curry, chirashi sushi, inari sushi, maki sushi, ohagi, sanuki udon, yakitori. Featuring games, raffle, bingo, silent auction. Portion of proceeds will go toward supporting Boy Scout Troop 58. Info: (415) 931-0453, www.facebook.com/KonkoSF/

• Obon Festival at San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin, 640 N. 5th St., San Jose, on Saturday from 12 to 10 p.m., Sunday from 12 to 8 p.m. With game booths, food booths, talks on Buddhism, Chidori Band, three taiko performances each day (including San Jose Taiko) and over 1,200 dancers in colorful, festive wear participating in Bon Odori both days. Info: (408) 293-9292, www.sjbetsuin.com

• Fresno Buddhist Temple’s Obon/Festival of Lanterns at Fresno Buddhist Dharma Center, 2690 E. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, on Saturday from 2 to 9 p.m. Asian-flair food, beverage and dessert booths open at 2 p.m. Carnival games, bake-walks, taiko start at 4 p.m. Bon Odori, memorial ceremony, taiko at 7:30 p.m. Join in the dance; no experience necessary. Honor a loved one with a personalized lantern. Info: (559) 442-4054, [email protected], www.fresnobuddhisttemple.org

• Obon Odori at Berkeley Higashi Honganji, 1524 Oregon St., Berkeley, on Saturday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dance instruction by Hanayagi School. Practices every Tuesday and Thursday from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Held jointly with Berkeley Buddhist Temple, which will host next year. Info: (510) 841-1356, (510) 843-6933, www.berkeleysangha.org, www.bombu.org

Supplies (uchiwa, sensu, tenugui, kachi-kachi) available at Tokyo Fish Market Gift Shop, 1220 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley; (510) 524-7243

• Obon Odori at Sacramento Betsuin, 2401 Riverside Blvd., Sacramento, on Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. Bring your kimono and happi coats and dance under the lanterns. Info: (916) 446-0121, www.buddhistchurch.com

Dance practices Monday through Wednesday, July 9-11, 7 to 8 p.m.; Thursday, July 12, 7 to 8:15 p.m. Food will be available starting at 6 p.m. Info: Donna Wong, [email protected]

• Obon Odori at Walnut Grove Buddhist Church, 14105 Pine St., Walnut Grove, on Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. Info: (916) 776-1312, http://walnutgrovebc.org

• Obon Odori at Enmanji Buddhist Temple, 1200 Gravenstein Hwy., Sebastopol, on Saturday at 7 p.m. Entertainment by Sonoma County Taiko and Ensohza Minyoshu (traditional Japanese music and dance ensemble). Dharma School will have food booth selling udon, hot dogs, cupcakes, soft drinks, water, coffee, tea. Buddhist Women’s Association will sell Imagawayaki. During intermission, all dancers will be treated to udon or hot dogs in Social Hall. Dance practices nightly July 10 to 13 from 7 to 9 p.m. Info: (707) 832-2252, www.enmanjibuddhisttemple.org

• Obon Odori at Marysville Buddhist Temple, 125 B St., Marysville, on Saturday. Teriyaki chicken box dinners for $14 each starting at 3 p.m. Hatsubon/Obon service at 4 p.m. Dharma School sells snow cones, soft drinks, water at 5 p.m. Obon Odori at 7:30 p.m. Sacramento Taiko at 8:30 p.m., followed by Obon Odori finale. Dance practices July 10, 12, 17, 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. Info: (530) 743-6426, http://marysvillebc.org/wp/

• Obon Service and Odori Celebration at Mairn Buddhist Temple, 390 Miller Ave., Mill Valley, on Sunday. Service at 2 p.m., followed by dancing and meal in temple hall. Guest speaker: Rev. Dr. Mark Unno, University of Oregon. Info: (415) 388-1173, www.buddhisttempleofmarin.org