Obon Celebrations in San Diego on July 29, Aug. 3-4

SAN DIEGO — Buddhist Temple of San Diego will celebrate Obon on two consecutive weekends.

The Sangha Bon Odori will start on Sunday, July 29, at 5 p.m. at the temple, 2929 Market St. in San Diego.

The temple and the Japanese Friendship Garden of San Diego will co-present Obon festivities on Friday, Aug. 3, from 12 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 4, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Japanese Friendship Garden, 2215 Pan American Rd. E. in San Diego’s Balboa Park. Toro Nagashi (floating lantern ceremony) starts Friday at 7 p.m. and Bon Odori activities on Saturday at 4 p.m.

On Saturday there will be live entertainment, community group booths and craft vendors in Spreckels Organ Pavilion. The schedule:

4:00 p.m.: Buddhist Temple of San Diego Taiko

4:30 p.m.: Okinawan shamasen performance

5:15 p.m.: Kimono Club Fashion Show

5:50 p.m.: San Diego Taiko

6:15 p.m.: Dancers line up; Rev. Kenji Akahoshi speaks about Obon

6:30 p.m.: Bon Odori begins

7:15 p.m.: Naruwan Taiko during dance intermission

7:45 p.m.: Bon Odori continues

8:45 p.m.: Dancing ends; Rev. Akahoshi closes the Obon

Throughout the day the BTSD will offer food for sale, including chicken skewers, somen salad, rice and taiyaki. Water, iced green tea, shave ice, and sodas will also be sold.

The O Bon Again Shop will be selling beautiful gently used Japanese clothing, art, and other items. Proceeds benefit the temple’s scholarship fund.

Final dance practice will be held at the temple on Thursday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m.

For more information, call the temple at (619) 239-0896 or visit www.btsd.net. The garden’s website is www.niwa.org.