Obon Festival in Santa Barbara This Saturday

SANTA BARBARA — Buddhist Church of Santa Barbara, 1015 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara, will hold its Obon Festival on Saturday, July 21, from 12:30 to 5 p.m.

In addition to Bon dance, the festival will feature taiko drumming, a karate demonstration, origami, games, hula, Okinawan dance, a Japanese craft sale, ikebana, bonsai, food (including Spam musubi) and more.

The last dance practice will be held in the church’s social hall on Friday, July 20, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s Bon Odori was revived in 2013 after a 24-year hiatus.

Free admission. For more information, call (805) 969-4691, email [email protected] or visit www.buddhistchurchofsantabarbara.org/obon.