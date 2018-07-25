Obon Festival in West L.A.

West Los Angeles Buddhist Temple, 2003 Corinth Ave. in Los Angeles, will hold its 70th annual Obon Festival on Saturday, July 28, from 4 to 10 p.m. and Sunday, July 29, from 3 to 9 p.m.

West L.A. taiko will perform at 5:30 p.m. both days. Bon Odori begins at 6:30 p.m. both days. Dance practices have already concluded but everyone is welcome to participate regardless of experience.

This year’s dances: “Bon Odori Uta,” “Ichigo Ichie,” “Shimaya Uta Ashibii,” “Pokemon Ondo,” “Shigisan Ondo” (tenugui), “Aiue Ondo” (uchiwa), “Seinen Ondo” (kachi-kachi), “Tsurukame Ondo.”

Food booths will feature beef and chicken teriyaki, udon, wonton, Imagawayaki and more. The festival will also include games for kids, exhibits and a raffle.

Free covered parking at the Trident Center, Corinth Avenue and Olympic Boulevard, one block south of WLABT, from 2 to 11 p.m. Garage will be locked at 11 p.m. both nights.

Relaxed parking will be in effect from July 28 at 8 a.m. to July 29 at 11 p.m. on Purdue (both sides of the street) between LaGrange and Mississippi and LaGrange (both sides of the street) from Corinth to Butler.

For more information, call (310) 477-7274 or visit www.wlabt.org or www.facebook.com/wlabt.