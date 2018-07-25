Obon Festivals in Parlier, Salinas

The following Obon celebrations will be held in Northern and Central California on the weekend of July 28 and 29.

• Obon Festival at Buddhist Church of Parlier, 360 S. Newmark Ave. in Parlier, on Saturday from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Food sales from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (shave ice at 5:30 p.m.). Chicken bowls for $8 (pre-sale). Contact Glenn Yoshimoto for tickets: (559) 897-1811. A la carte: Somen, Spam musibi, desserts and more.

Bon Odori at 8 p.m. Dance practices have ended, but those who haven’t learned the dances can follow the instructors on the yagura. Obon service will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. Info: (559) 638-4669, www.bcparlier.org

• Obon Festival at Salinas Buddhist Temple, 14 California St. in Salinas, on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Japanese food, martial arts, ikebana and bonsai displays, tea ceremony, games and raffle. San Jose Taiko at 4 p.m. Bon Odori at 5:30 p.m.

Free admission. Free shuttle from Salinas Adult School, 20 Sherwood Dr. Info: (831) 424-4105, www.BTSalinas.org