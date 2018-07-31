Obon Festivals in Stockton, Oakland, Palo Alto, Placer

The following Obon celebrations will be held in Northern California this weekend (Aug. 4-5).

• Bon Odori/Food and Cultural Bazaar at Stockton Buddhist Temple, 2820 Shimizu Dr., Stockton. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bon Odori on Saturday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Great food (including sushi, curry rice, tempura, chicken teriyaki), games for the kids, taiko drumming, cultural demonstrations, Japanese dance, martial arts, bonsai demonstrations and exhibits, Japanese tea ceremony, bingo, raffle and more.

Admission and parking are free. Info: (209) 466-6701, [email protected], www.buddhistchurchofstockton.org, http://bit.ly/stocktonbazaar18

• Obon Festival at Buddhist Church of Oakland, 825 Jackson St., Oakland (one block west of Lake Merritt BART Station), on Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m. Food Bazaar from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Bon Odori from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Taiko and koto performances, tea ceremony, temple tours, Japanese music by the Chidori Band of San Jose, ikebana floral exhibit.

Final dance practices, which are free and open to the public, will take place in the Social Hall on Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 1-2, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Now accepting credit cards (Mastercard, Visa, Discover). Info: (510) 832-5988, [email protected], www.buddhistchurchofoakland.org

• Obon Festival at Palo Alto Buddhist Temple, 2751 Louis Rd., Palo Alto. Saturday, 5 to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 9 p.m. Rev. Dean Koyama, resident minister, will deliver a Bon Odori service on Sunday, prior to the Obon dance. Attend special Dharma talks and discussions and enjoy the ever-popular, high-powered San Jose Taiko as they perform on Sunday afternoon. The traditional Bon Odori dance, an expression of gratitude towards one’s family and ancestors, will highlight Sunday evening’s festivities.

Enjoy Japanese and American food, games for the children, bake sale goods, a silent auction and a book sale. The festival also features many dance and musical performances. Both days feature koto performances. Those interested in martial arts will enjoy the judo and kendo demonstrations.

Saturday’s schedule:

5 p.m.: Taiko Herald by PABT Adult Taiko and PABT Dharma School Taiko

5:30 p.m.: Buddhist talk and discussion by Rev. Candice Shibata, Buddhist Church of Florin

6:30 p.m.: Burmese dancing by Hamanaka family and friends

7:30 p.m.: Koto performance by Marimo-kai

8 p.m.: Rock and R&B music by Bad Karma

9 p.m.: Judo demonstration by Palo Alto Judo Club

Sunday’s schedule:

12 p.m.: Taiko Herald by PABT Adult Taiko and PABT Dharma School Taiko

12:30 p.m.: Buddhist talk and discussion by Rev. Candice Shibata

12:30 to 3:30 p.m.: Children’s activities by Medaka no Gakko

1 p.m.: All about yukata dressing and more by June Sakamoto

1:30 p.m.: Performance by PABT Young Adult Taiko Group, SOBA

2:30 p.m.: Koto performance by Shirley Kazuyo Muramoto and students

3:30 p.m.: Kendo demonstration by Palo Alto Kendo Club

5 p.m.: Taiko performance by San Jose Taiko

6:45 p.m.: Raffle drawing

7 p.m.: Bon Odori service by Rev. Dean Koyama, resident minister

7:30 p.m.: Bon Odori led by Mme. Jumasuga Hanayagi (Marjorie Nakaji) and assistants

Final dance practice will be held on Thursday, Aug. 2, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. in the parking lot. Info: (650) 856-0123, www.pabt.org

• Obon Odori at Placer Buddhist Church, 3192 Boytington Rd., Penryn, on Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. Ume Taiko at 7 p.m. Bon Odori at 7:30 p.m. Noodles, soft drinks and shaved ice will be served.

Final dance practices on Wednesday, Aug. 1, and Friday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Helene Nakamura at (916) 412-9637 or [email protected] or Placer Buddhist Church at [email protected] For information on the church, visit www.placerbuddhistchurch.org.