OCBC Obon Set for July 14-15

ANAHEIM — Orange County Buddhist Church, 909 S. Dale Ave. in Anaheim, will present its annual Obon Festival on Saturday, July 14, from 2 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, July 15, from 2 to 8:30 p.m.

Taiko begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by Bon Odori dancing from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The festival also features food (including take-out), games, a boutique and a raffle.

Final dance practice will be held on Wednesday, July 11, at 7:30 p.m. Be sure to bring your uchiwa (round fan), tenugui (towel) and kachi-kachi.

For take-out, enter the Ball Road parking lot from the Ball Road gate. On the menu: beef teriyaki plate, chicken teriyaki plate, chirashi, corn, dango, dango dog, ika teriyaki, Imagaawa yaki, inari sushi, makizushi roll, mixed sushi, oden, Oriental chicken salad, Spam musubi, teriburger (beef and chicken), udon (beef and kitsune), won ton.

Free parking and shuttle service at Magnolia High School, 2450 W. Ball Rd. in Anaheim, from 1:30 to 9:30 p.m. No parking at Dale Junior High School.

Free and open to the public. For more information, call (714) 827-9590 or visit www.ocbuddhist.org.